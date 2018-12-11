First Trust Advisors LP Has $787,000 Stake in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,369,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,893,000 after buying an additional 929,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 116.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,541,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,067,000 after buying an additional 2,438,665 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 255.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,904,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,347,000 after buying an additional 2,086,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,416,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPT opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

