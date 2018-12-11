FirstBlood Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $767.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.02598862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00143705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00172406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.09660094 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029847 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, Livecoin, Gatecoin, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.