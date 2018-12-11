Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 16,921 ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (YXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:YXI opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

