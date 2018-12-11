Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $224,000 Position in ProShares Short Euro ETF (EUFX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFX) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Euro ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EUFX opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Euro ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

