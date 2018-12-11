Flowserve Corp (FLS) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Flowserve worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827,459 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 105.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 896,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 459,453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 681.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 234,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 204,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 398.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 182,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.33 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Flowserve from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve to $50.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/flowserve-corp-fls-stake-lessened-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.