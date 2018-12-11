FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.99

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 45503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,215.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

