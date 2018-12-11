FMC Corp (FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.27.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. 633,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,230. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. FMC has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 13.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 45.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 34.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FMC by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

