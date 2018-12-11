Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Multi-Color Co. (LABL)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.98% of Multi-Color worth $127,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Multi-Color by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Multi-Color by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Multi-Color in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Multi-Color by 37.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Multi-Color by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Multi-Color stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Multi-Color Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Multi-Color’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Multi-Color Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

