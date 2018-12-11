Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $123,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 49,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,919,000 after acquiring an additional 601,225 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $452,302.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,640 shares of company stock worth $12,930,449 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.22.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $167.87 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $184.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

