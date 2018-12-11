Fmr LLC Sells 2,935,948 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,935,948 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Immunomedics worth $115,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMMU. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,845,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,228,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,571,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 2,844.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,217,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 85.57% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

