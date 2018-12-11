Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 174,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.7352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

