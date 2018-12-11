Fonziecoin (FONZ) Price Tops $0.0012

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Fonziecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Fonziecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fonziecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fonziecoin alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000141 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fonziecoin Coin Profile

FONZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Fonziecoin

Fonziecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fonziecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fonziecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fonziecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fonziecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fonziecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.