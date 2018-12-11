Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 349.1% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 29,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 124.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

