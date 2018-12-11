Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Director Dudley W. Mendenhall Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $300,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $462,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,026.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

