Francesca’s (FRAN) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.41–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $427-433 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.65 million.Francesca’s also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.17–0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Francesca’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 465,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,475. The company has a market cap of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. Francesca’s has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Francesca’s will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Francesca’s news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martyn R. Redgrave acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,487.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

