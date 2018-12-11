Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Franco Nevada worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.07. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $80.79.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

