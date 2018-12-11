Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.69 Million Stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.80% of American Renal Associates worth $26,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,540,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 194,395 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 44.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 123,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARA opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.03.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $211.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Renal Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

American Renal Associates Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

