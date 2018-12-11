Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of TransUnion worth $27,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

In other TransUnion news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $274,299.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,339 shares of company stock worth $9,153,788 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in TransUnion (TRU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/franklin-resources-inc-increases-stake-in-transunion-tru.html.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.