Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,556,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 636,467 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 44.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 129.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

