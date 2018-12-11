Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.36 ($101.59).

FME opened at €61.82 ($71.88) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 52-week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

