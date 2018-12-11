Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 187,977 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

