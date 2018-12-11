Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.49 ($77.32).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €39.88 ($46.37) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

