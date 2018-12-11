Fuling Global (FORK) versus Entegris (ENTG) Head to Head Review

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fuling Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Entegris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegris has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fuling Global and Entegris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Entegris 0 0 10 0 3.00

Entegris has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 55.11%. Given Entegris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fuling Global does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fuling Global and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A Entegris 8.78% 25.34% 12.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuling Global and Entegris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.44 $6.27 million N/A N/A Entegris $1.34 billion 2.81 $85.06 million $1.44 18.56

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Summary

Entegris beats Fuling Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases for use in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices; and manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

