Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 1,059,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.72 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 13,780 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $224,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Spair acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,002 shares of company stock valued at $300,773. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,268,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,423,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,321,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,343,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,256,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

