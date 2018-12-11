FY2019 EPS Estimates for DANSKE BK A/S/S (DNKEY) Decreased by Analyst

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for DANSKE BK A/S/S in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Pillai now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DANSKE BK A/S/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNKEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DANSKE BK A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised DANSKE BK A/S/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

DANSKE BK A/S/S stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.55.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). DANSKE BK A/S/S had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Danske Bank A/S provides banking products and services to various customers. The company's Personal Banking segment offers advisory, property financing, leasing, insurance, and pension services to personal and private banking customers. Its Business Banking segment provides advisory, financing, investing, cash management, and risk management services to small and medium-sized businesses.

