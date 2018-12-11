FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Decreased by Analyst

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,700 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,234,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,103,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,755,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

