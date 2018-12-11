GAM Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $464,465.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

