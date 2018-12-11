GAM Holding AG Has $694,000 Stake in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges acquired 7,900 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

