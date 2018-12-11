Games Workshop Group’s (GAW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of LON:GAW opened at GBX 3,075 ($40.18) on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 876.38 ($11.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 1,684 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,903 ($51.00) per share, for a total transaction of £65,726.52 ($85,883.34). Also, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 17,659 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,895 ($37.83) per share, for a total transaction of £511,228.05 ($668,010.00).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

