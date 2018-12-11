Gems (GEM) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $3,777.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gems has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.02589472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00143775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00172394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.09651062 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

