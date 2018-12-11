General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. General Mills has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

