Gentrack Group Ltd (GTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Gentrack Group Ltd (ASX:GTK) declared a final dividend on Saturday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

ASX:GTK opened at A$4.85 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25.

About Gentrack Group

Gentrack Group Limited engages in the development, integration, and support of enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the energy and water utility, and airport industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Utility Billing Software and Airport Management Software. The company's primary software products include Gentrack Velocity, Junifer, Airport 20/20, BlipTrack, and Concessionaire Analyzer+ (CA+).

