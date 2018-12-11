GenTrust LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 332,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,382,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

