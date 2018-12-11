GenTrust LLC Has $12.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 2.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,548,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,598,000 after buying an additional 1,678,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,585.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 1,106,331 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,198,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after buying an additional 857,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 486,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

