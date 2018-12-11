GenTrust LLC Has $699,000 Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 393,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 22.9% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 101.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 23.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/gentrust-llc-has-699000-stake-in-blackrock-floating-rate-income-sfi-fra.html.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.