Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $482,348.00 and approximately $6,967.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Giant has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00005168 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 2,882,910 coins and its circulating supply is 2,732,910 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

