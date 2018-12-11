Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,115,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 957,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,803. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

