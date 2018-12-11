Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 672,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,145,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,300,000 after buying an additional 245,805 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 62,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 67,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $3,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

