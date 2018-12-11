Giyani Metals (WDG) Shares Up 21.7%

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) shot up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 530,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 826% from the average session volume of 57,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Giyani Metals Company Profile (CVE:WDG)

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

