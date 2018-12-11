Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.60. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 168.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,600 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 91,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 43.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $574,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.