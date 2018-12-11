Glanbia (GLAPY) vs. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 17.66% 14.12% 7.73%

Volatility and Risk

Glanbia has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $2.70 billion 2.07 $372.32 million $5.04 18.69 JAPAN TOB INC/ADR $19.09 billion 2.61 $3.49 billion $0.98 12.70

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Glanbia. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Glanbia pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glanbia and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 0 0 N/A JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR beats Glanbia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, as well as vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture segment produces a range of dairy ingredients and consumer products; and sells animal feed and fertilizers, as well as operates agricultural retail outlets. The company is also involved in the provision of property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property rental, business, financing, and agri trading services. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Optimum Nutrition, BSN, ABB, Isopure, Nutramino, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, and Body & Fit. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Domestic Tobacco, Overseas Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Beverage and Processed Food. The Domestic Tobacco division deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The Overseas Tobacco division manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical division develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Beverage division manufactures and sells coffee and flavored water drinks. The Processed Food division offers processed food products that include frozen noodles, frozen and packed cooked rice and frozen baked bread, and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

