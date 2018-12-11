Glazer Capital LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in HL Acquisition Corp. Units (HCCHU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) by 78.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in HL Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HL Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Context Partners Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HL Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter worth about $770,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $1,811,000.

Shares of HL Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. HL Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

About HL Acquisition Corp. Units

HL Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

