Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 4289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -0.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.07%.

In other Glen Burnie Bancorp news, CEO John D. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $25,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,406.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

