Glencore (GLEN) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at Citigroup

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

