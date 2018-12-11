Globalstar (GSAT) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 4,447,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,191,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Akanthos Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,975,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,330,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 3,538,064 shares during the period. Warlander Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP now owns 35,500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 3,123,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,730,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 3,083,492 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Globalstar (GSAT) Trading Down 8.3%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/globalstar-gsat-trading-down-8-3.html.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.