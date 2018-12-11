Globalstar (GSAT) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 4,447,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,191,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Akanthos Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,975,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,330,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 3,538,064 shares during the period. Warlander Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP now owns 35,500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 3,123,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,730,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 3,083,492 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
