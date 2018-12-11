Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 194,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,201,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,318,000 after buying an additional 1,190,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $46,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 69.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 150,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

NYSE GMED opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/globus-medical-inc-gmed-holdings-cut-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.