Shares of Golden Queen Mining Co. (TSE:GQM) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 229,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 123,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

Get Golden Queen Mining alerts:

Golden Queen Mining (TSE:GQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Queen Mining Co. will post -0.0313043464650284 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Golden Queen Mining (GQM) Trading 9.1% Higher” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/golden-queen-mining-gqm-trading-9-1-higher.html.

Golden Queen Mining Company Profile (TSE:GQM)

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Queen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Queen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.