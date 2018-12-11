Goldentree Asset Management LP Invests $14.43 Million in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 535,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,000. Xerox makes up about 0.9% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,974,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,933,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 562,228 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,564,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after buying an additional 447,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

