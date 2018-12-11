Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Raised by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,645,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,519,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

NYSE GS traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $181.24. 1,140,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

