Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€4.70” Price Target for Ceconomy (CEC1)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.03 ($5.85).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 52 week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

